North Greenville downs Newberry 9-2 in season opener

TIGERVILLE — Fourth-ranked North Greenville University used a six-run fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to a 9-2 victory over Newberry in the season opener for both teams.

Neither team could get any offense going in the first two innings, with each school recording just one hit. In the bottom of the third, the Crusaders got a two-out RBI single from Ethan Stringer to give North Greenville the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Luke Orr drew a leadoff walk, and Jack Harris followed with a double to right-center field. Aiden Baur then grounded out to the shortstop, allowing Orr to score and tie the game at one, but that would be all Newberry would get in the fourth.

The Crusader’s offense erupted for six runs in the fifth to break open the game and take a commanding 7-1 lead. In the top of the seventh, Ward Hacklen II was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on Dalton Lansdowne’s ground out. Hacklen stole third and then scored on a throwing error by the Crusader catcher with two outs in the inning to give Newberry their second run.

Luke Orr and Ward Hacklen II were each 1-3, with a run scored to lead Newberry at the plate.

Tomas Sorcia Jr. (0-1) took the loss allowing five runs on four hits and striking out seven in four and a third innings of work.