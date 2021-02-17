No. 19 Wolves remain undefeated with 25-12 win over Limestone

GAFFNEY — It came down to the final matches of the evening, but in the end it was the No. 19 Newberry Wolves coming out on top, beating the Limestone Saints 25-12 last week in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action.

The win maintains Newberry’s perfect 6-0 record on the season, and is their fifth win in conference competition.

The dual was still within reach for the Saints heading into the 197-pound match, where Newberry’s Brandon Dickman picked up a 7-3 decision to put the Newberry lead out of reach. The dual concluded with Bowdy Boyce picking up a 2-1 win at 285 pounds, with the match going into overtime before Boyce picked up an escape in the first tiebreaker round.

Zach Shupp started things off at 125 pounds with a first period fall, needing just 2:16 to pick up his fifth win of the season. Four of his wins came via fall, leading the team. Austin Neal stepped onto the mat at 133 pounds and picked up a 3-0 win, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead. At 141 pounds, No. 1 Isiah Royal won, maintaining his perfect record on the season and putting the Wolves ahead 12-0.

Devan Moore took home a win at 149 pounds, racking up three takedowns and receiving two nearfall points en route to a 10-1 major decision win. Trevor Mansfield also picked up a win at 157 pounds, racking up eight points in the first two periods before holding off a third-period rally attempt to win a decision and make it 19-0.

The Saints would win at 165, 174 and 184 pounds before Newberry won the final two matches.

The Wolves are scheduled to be back in action Feb. 20, when they host their scheduled home finale against Lander. The dual is set to begin at 2 p.m., with live video available through newberrywolves.com.