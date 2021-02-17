Women’s basketball defeats Lenoir-Rhyne 72-61

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team won their fourth-consecutive game, defeating the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne University at Eleazer Arena Monday 72-61.

It was a tight game for much of the way, with five ties and 11 lead changes before the Wolves pulled away in the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 16 on the way to the victory.

Twelve Newberry players scored, including three in double figures. Sophomore guard Courtney Virgo lead the way for Newberry with 11 points on 4-8 shooting, including 3-4 from three-point range and had three steals in 27 minutes of action while senior guard Kelsey Brett and redshirt sophomore guard Madison Golden scored 10 points each. Brett was 3-5 from the field while Golden was 5-7.

Senior guard Keli Romas and Virgo also grabbed five and four rebounds, respectively and Romas dished out four assists.

For the second consecutive game fast break points, points off of turnovers and bench play were the most important keys to Newberry’s victory. The Wolves outscored the Bears 7-0 in fast break points, and had 23 points off of 24 L-R turnovers and were 32-20 off the bench.

Newberry made almost half of their shots from the field (47.4%), from three (44.4%) and made 83.3% of their free throws.