McCollum impresses again in Wolves 81-68 win

NEWBERRY — Newberry College junior forward QuanDaveon McCollum dominated once again in the Wolves 81-68 win over Catawba College Monday night.

McCollum, the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Player of the Week for week 12 had a double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Coming off an upset win over no. 2/4 Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 13, the Wolves were looking to win back-to-back games for the third time this season.

The visitors held a sizable lead for most of the first half. Senior guard Marcus Ford cut into Catawba’s lead with a three-pointer at the 10:33 mark. Ford returned to the Wolves lineup after a three game absence and contributed ten points, including a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. With 2:46 left in the half, Ford drained another three to give Newberry a 32-31 lead, their first advantage in 13:27 of gameplay.

Catawba ended teh first half with a 37-36 lead. At the break, McCollum already had 16 points and eight rebounds. Junior forward TJ Brown, had ten points at halftime. He finished with 20 points and a crucial 92% (11-12) performance at the free-throw line.

Newberry made their first attempt to pull away 4:57 into the second half. Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson sank back-to-back three-pointers, giving his squad a 44-41 lead. Johnson’s quick scoring burst was part of an 18-6 Wolves run that lasted 5:40 and put Newberry up 56-45. During the run, McCollum had eight points highlighted by a dunk.

Sophomore guard Tai Giger sank a three to put the Wolves up 59-47 with 9:56 to play. Catawba put on a full court press but were only momentarily able to bring their deficit to five points. The Wolves outscored Catawba 11-3 over the closing 1:48 and rolled into an 81-68 win, a 7-3 record, and sole possession of fourth place in the conference.