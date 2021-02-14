Women’s indoor track and field picked 12th in SAC Preseason Poll

ROCK HILL — The Newberry women’s indoor track and field team was chosen to finish 12th in the South Atlantic Conference this season, according to the preseason coaches poll released last week.

The Wolves competed in seven events last season, wrapping things up with an 11th place finish at the 2020 SAC Indoor Championships, which was highlighted by Emma Johnson setting a school record in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.30 seconds. Tia Fenton set a personal best in the weight throw, netting a distance of 12.62 meters. Kenia Smith recorded a personal best in the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.27. The NCAA Indoor Championships, as well as the entire outdoor season, would subsequently be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.