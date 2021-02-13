Newberry men’s soccer ranked 10th in SAC

ROCK HILL — The Wolves men’s soccer team has been ranked 10th in the South Atlantic Conference, according to the preseason coaches’ poll released Feb. 2.

The Wolves gathered 44 points in the poll, putting them ahead of Catawba and Mars Hill. Wingate is ranked first with 132 points.

Newberry will be led this season by junior Troy Paul, who was second on the team in goals last season with seven, and led the team in shots on goal, totaling 28. He played in 16 games, making 15 starts for the Wolves and scored the game-winning goal on Oct. 16, 2019, in a 2-1 win over Coker. He ended the season with both Wolves goals on Nov. 9, 2019, in a SAC Tournament match-up with Queens, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 Newberry loss.

The Wolves are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, finishing the 2019 season with a 9-8 record, their first winning record since 2004. They picked up their first win over a nationally-ranked opponent since 2011 in early October, when they took down Wingate 3-2. They qualified for the SAC Tournament and were regionally ranked at five different times during the season.

Newberry, who is led by head coach Bryce Cooper, will open the new season on Feb. 18 when they host Lander University at the Smith Road Soccer Complex. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m., with live stats and video available through newberrywolves.com.