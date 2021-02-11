ROCK HILL — The Newberry men’s indoor track and field team has been picked to finish 11th in the South Atlantic Conference, according to the preseason coaches’ poll released last week.

Newberry is coming off a 2020 season that saw them place 10th at the SAC Championships. Elijah Fulmore will look to lead the Wolves, having set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2020 indoor championships with a time of 8.30, which was enough to take home the bronze medal. Kegan Crowell set a personal best in the shot put, registering a distance of 11.74 meters. The 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships would end up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.