NEWBERRY — Newberry College graduate student Ignacio Garcia De Soca won at third singles, leading the way for the Wolves despite their loss to Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.

Garcia De Soca split the opening two sets with a 6-2 win and a 6-3 loss. In the third set, he prevailed with a 6-4 score to secure his victory.

At first singles, freshman Enzo Blavignat dropped the opening set 6-0, nearly bouncing back in the second before losing 7-5. Sophomore Marcel Schomburg lost at second singles with 6-2 and 6-1 finals. Junior Stratas Anastopoulo also lost by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Junior Adam Black lost his matchup 6-1 and 6-0, while freshman Clayton Elder finished out the men’s singles actions with two 6-0 losses.

The men were unable to grab a point during doubles play despite good showings from Garcia De Soca and Blavignat at first doubles and Schomburg and Anastopoulo at second doubles, both losing by scores of 6-3. Black and Elder were swept 6-0 at third doubles.