NEWBERRY — Although there was no competition on the athletic fields in the fall, the Newberry College athletic department succeeded in the classroom.

The Wolves had 88 student-athletes that achieved a perfect 4.0 for the semester, three times as many as last spring. One hundred eighty-four students had between a 3.5 and a 3.9, and 156 had between a 3.0 and 3.4. These numbers meant that 428 (61.4%) of the student-athletes finished the semester with over a 3.0 GPA.

These numbers mirror the Newberry student athletes’ overall academic success, as 429 students have a cumulative GPA of over 3.0, including 52 who have a perfect 4.0.

“We appreciate the hard work of our faculty and the staff at the Center for Student Success,” Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson said. “Our number one goal is to recruit degree-seeking student athletes and to do everything we can to help them graduate from Newberry College.”