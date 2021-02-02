Wolves cruise past Royals, 99-54

NEWBERRY — Four Wolves scored in double digits last Wednesday to boost Newberry to a 99-54 victory over the Queens Royals.

Ericka Wiseley led the Wolves, scoring 18 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Virgo (14 points), Mylaysia Gates (11 points) and Kelsey Brett (10 points) also scored in double digits.

The game was close early in the first quarter, with the Royals scoring the first bucket and an early lead. Things quickly changed for the Wolves, starting with 7:51 to go in the quarter when Payton Cronen took a pass from Brett and made a jumper to tie the game.

That basket would kick off a 29-7 Newberry run. During that stretch, Virgo scored eight points, with the Wolves going 5-8 from behind the arc.

Newberry opened the second quarter on a 9-3 run, but the Royals would start to tighten the score, matching the Wolves bucket-for-bucket until the 2:44 mark, when Wiseley hit a layup, which was followed by Alexis Miller hitting a layup to stretch the Newberry lead to 52-25. The Royals would score the final five points of the quarter to make it a 52-30 at halftime. Wisely finished the half with 12 points, while Virgo had 11 points.

In the second half, Newberry went 9-19 from the field in the third quarter, compared to 4-19 for the Royals. The Wolves outscored the Royals 9-1 over the final three minutes of the quarter, shooting 3-5 from the field and 3-4 from the free-throw line.

The fourth quarter was the same story, with Newberry outscoring the Royals 21-13 on the strength of shooting 50% from the field and hitting five from behind the arc.

Inside the boxscore:

• This was the first win for the Wolves by 30+ points since Jan. 25, 2019. when they beat Mars Hill 93-58.

• This was the most points scored this season for Newberry, and the 68 field goal attempts is also the most this season.

• Wisely had a season-high 18 points on the night. She is third on the team in scoring, averaging 8.5 points per game.