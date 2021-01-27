Ford scores career high as Wolves hold off saints

NEWBERRY — Marcus Ford set a new career high with 27 points last week as the Wolves held off a late charge from Limestone to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Ford was one of two Wolves to score 20+ points, with QuanDaveon McCollum scoring 21 points and pulling nine rebounds.

It didn’t take long for Newberry to find the bottom of the net, as Ford hit a three just seven seconds into the game, giving the Wolves a quick lead. He would strike again a couple minutes later, hitting back-to-back threes, giving the Wolves the 9-3 lead. The Saints and Wolves would trade buckets throughout the half, with Limestone taking a brief lead before McCollum hit a pair of layups, with a free throw from TJ Brown sandwiched in between to give Newberry the lead once again. This time they would hang onto the lead, with Limestone tying the score a couple times.

Newberry started to gain separation with 4:13 to go when Ford made a layup, which was followed by Callan Low hitting a short jumper. That would kick off a 9-2 Newberry run that would span the remainder of the half, with Ford scoring five during the run and Newberry going 4-9 from the field to take a 40-31 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the intermission, McCollum hit a short jumper, which Robin Bedford followed with a deep three to push the lead to 45-33. Despite Newberry going 15-31 from the field in the second half, Limestone was able to stay within striking distance, not allowing the Wolves to get more than a 13-point lead, which they took with 8:48 remaining when Andrew Robinson hit a jumper.

The Saints continued to stick around, narrowing the lead to one possession with just over one minute left, but the Wolves came through at the free-throw line, going 6-6 in the final minute to pull away, with Bedford, Robinson and Brown all hitting free throws to secure the win.

Inside the Box Score:

• Ford scored 27 points, setting a new career high. He is now averaging 15.3 points per game this season, which is third-most on the team. Brown, who finished the game with 16 points, continues to lead the way, averaging 19.5 points.

• This was the sixth consecutive game that Newberry has had at least one player score 20+ points. It is the first such streak since the 2017-18 season, when they went five straight games with a 20+ point scorer.