Newberry shoots 51.9% from the field as they race by Limestone

NEWBERRY — Newberry raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game and cruised to an 87-61 victory over Limestone last week.

The first 14 points of the game would come from Keli Romas and Payton Cronen. Romas would drain a three-point basket, and Cronen would hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Newberry a 9-0 lead two minutes into the quarter. Romas hit a layup, and Cronen hit her third three-point basket in a minute to push the lead to 14. Courtney Virgo hit a three-pointer with six minutes left in the period to make it 17-0 and force Limestone to call a timeout. The Saints would come out of the timeout and finally get on the board with a basket by Destiny Jackson, but the Wolves would outscore Limestone 12-6 to take a 29-8 lead.

Coming out of the break, it was Limestone that came out shooting. The Saints scored the first seven points of the quarter to make it a 29-15 game. Mylaysia Gates ended the Saint run with a layup and drew a foul. She hit her free throw to convert the three-point play. Limestone continued to chip away at the Newberry lead, cutting the deficit to 11 with a minute and a half to go in the period, but Newberry held on for a 41-29 lead at the break.

Newberry shot 64.3% from the field in the third quarter, outscoring the Saints 24-18 and taking a commanding 65-47 lead into the final period. The Wolves continued to shoot the lights out in the fourth quarter, as they cruised to the victory.

Inside the box score:

• Courtney Virgo was 6-12 from behind the arc to lead all scorers with 20 points. She added five rebounds and four assists.

• Payton Cronen matched Virgo with six three-point baskets made to score 18 points.

• Ericka Wiseley grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to lead all players.

• The Wolves had 21 assists as a team, led by Keli Romas, who had seven.