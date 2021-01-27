FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Newberry Wolves wrestling team (ranked No. 9 in the nation by The Open Mat) picked up a pair of wins Friday afternoon, including their first-ever win over Liberty, and a 36-9 conference win over Emmanuel College.

The Wolves opened the day taking on Liberty, with Austin Neal getting Newberry on the board at 133 pounds, winning a major decision to give the Wolves a 4-3 lead. They extended that lead at 141 pounds when Isiah Royal (ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association) won a first period fall, needing just 2:44 to pick up six team points, extending the lead to 10-3.

Devan Moore kept the win streak going at 149 pounds, winning a 22-10 major decision, making it a 14-3 lead for Newberry. Will Evans also picked up a major decision win, winning his match at 157 pounds, 20-7. After a Liberty win at 165 pounds cut the lead to 18-9, Caleb Spears (ranked No. 5 in the nation by The Open Mat) recorded a quick takedown at 174 pounds, and wrapped things up in just 29 seconds, winning via fall. The Flames would win the final three matches, but were unable to overcome the Newberry lead, giving the Wolves their first-ever win over Liberty, 24-18.

In their second dual of the day, Zach Shupp kicked things off with a major decision win at 125 pounds, which was one of four major decisions that the Wolves would win. Also picking up wins via major decision were Austin Neal (133 pounds), Royal and Spears.

Newberry would end up winning eight of the 10 matches, including Brandon Dickman winning via technical fall at 197 pounds and Armando Acosta winning an 8-6 decision at 184 pounds.

The Wolves are now 2-0 in conference action, and haven’t lost a conference dual since Jan. 27, 2020.