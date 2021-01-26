WISE, Va. — QuanDaveon McCollum recorded a double-double, and was one of three Wolves to score in double-digits as they rallied in the second half to down the UVA Wise Cavaliers Saturday afternoon. The victory extends Newberry’s win streak to three games and maintains their perfect record against the Cavaliers.

The Wolves got off to a slow start, falling behind early after the Cavaliers went on an 18-9 run that stretched the first 10 minutes of the game. After extending the lead to 12 points with 6:25 to go in the half, the Wolves started to battle back. It began when McCollum knocked down a jumper in the paint, which was followed by a Tai Giger three-pointer, cutting the lead to seven.

McCollum then took over, scoring eight unanswered points, putting the Wolves in front, 27-26. The Cavaliers would score the final seven points of the half to take a 33-27 lead into the locker room. McCollum ended up leading all scorers in the first half, collecting 15 points on 70% shooting while pulling five rebounds. TJ Brown also had five rebounds, to go along with his four first-half points. Giger contributed six points after knocking down a pair of three-pointers.

In the second half, the Wolves scored five unanswered, with Malakhi Stremlow and Brown hitting buckets, but the Cavaliers would maintain their lead, thanks to a 7-0 run. Slowly, the Wolves continued to claw their way back, thanks in part to scoring eight points in a minute to narrow the UVA Wise lead to three points.

The teams would continue to battle, with the Cavaliers leading until McCollum hit a jumper in the paint to tie the game with 3:08 to go.

McCollum struck again a minute later, hitting another short jumper to give the Wolves their third lead of the day. This time, they would not relinquish it, as the Cavaliers went 0-7 from the field in the closing minutes, not hitting a shot in the final 4:05. UVA Wise would force Newberry to defend their lead at the foul line, where the Wolves went 3-6 in the final two minutes to close out the win.

Inside the box score:

• McCollum’s 28 points is a new career-high for the junior from Clio. It was the second straight game and third time this season that he has eclipsed 20 points. It’s also the most points scored by a Newberry player this season.

• Tai Giger set a new season-high as well, scoring 18 points and had a season-high seven rebounds.

• Jalen Johnson recorded his first start of the season for Newberry, playing 23 minutes, scoring three points and three rebounds.

• As a team, Newberry dished out a season-high 18 assists.