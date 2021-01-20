Wolves fall to Cavaliers 79-64

WISE, Va. — The Wolves were able to keep pace with UVA Wise in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers would heat up in the second half to pull away from Newberry despite three Wolves scoring in double digits, led by Keli Romas, who scored 12 points.

Courtney Virgo led Newberry in rebounding, pulling 10 boards, nine of which were defensive rebounds.

It was Newberry who got the scoring started, as Ericka Wiseley took a pass from Virgo and hit the layup, giving the Wolves a quick 2-0 lead. Wisely would hit another layup thirty seconds later, before Kelsey Brett nailed a three, putting the Wolves up 7-4. They built the lead up to five points with 6:36 remaining in the opening frame when Wisely hit another layup. After the Cavaliers embarked on a 6-0 run to take a one-point lead, Romas hit a layup, putting Newberry back in the lead. The Wolves and Cavaliers would battle over the final minutes of the quarter, with UVA Wise taking a 17-13 lead in the closing seconds.

In the second quarter, UVA Wise extended their lead, at one point holding a 27-17 advantage. Newberry started to battle back, with Alexis Miller outscoring the Cavaliers 10-5 in the span of two minutes to bring Newberry to within six points. She would finish the half with nine points.

Newberry outrebounded UVA Wise 19-16 in the half, with Brett pulling four to lead the Wolves.

After the Cavaliers raced out to a massive lead early in the third quarter, the Wolves started battling back in the final minutes. It started when Mylaysia Gates made a short jumper, which was followed by Keli Romas making a layup 20 seconds later. Gates would then draw the foul, and hit a free throw to bring the Wolves to within 15. The teams would trade buckets in the final minute, with Payton Cronen taking a pass from Ke’Shaun White and hitting a three from the corner to make it 59-45.

In the final frame, the Wolves continued where they left off, with Brett nailing a three in the first 30 seconds to make it 60-48. After exchanging buckets, Gates hit a layup to get the Wolves to within single-digits. The Cavaliers would take advantage of turnovers from Newberry to re-extend their lead to 16 points with 4:06 left. It would end up being a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, as they held off the Wolves.

Inside the Box Score:

• This was the second time this season that Romas scored in double-digits. She is now averaging 7.1 points per game this season.

• As a team, Newberry pulled 52 rebounds, which is a new season high. They are averaging 41.6 rebounds per game.