WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate held Newberry to a season-low 26.5% shooting to take a 75-49 victory last week.

The Bulldogs would race out to a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter. A jumper by Mylaysia Gates would stop the run and give Newberry some life. Courtney Virgo would hit a three-point basket to cap a short 6-2 run for the Wolves and make it 14-6 at the end of the period.

Wingate would break the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Wolves 13-2 over a three and a half minute span and taking a 41-15 lead into intermission.

Although Newberry would play even with the Bulldogs in the second half, the Wolves could not overcome the large halftime deficit.

Inside the Box Score:

• Julie Kinard came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points to lead the Newberry offense.

• For the fifth straight game, Courtney Virgo scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

• Keli Romas had a team-high seven rebounds, while Kelsey Brett had two assists.