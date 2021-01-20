NEWBERRY — TJ Brown scored 25 points to lead all scorers as the Newberry Wolves withstood a late comeback attempt from Tusculum last week to pick up their third win of the season.

After Tusculum hit a three in the opening minutes, Newberry went on a 10-2 run to take a 10-5 lead into the first media timeout. The Pioneers hit back-to-back shots coming out of the timeout to get within one, but Jalen Johnson drove into the lane and hit the layup, pushing the Wolves lead to three points.

The Wolves then went on a run, expanding their lead to 34-22 with 2:55 left in the half. The Pioneers would close the half on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to eight points entering the half. Brown led everybody in first half scoring, hitting 16 points while going 6-9 from the field.

Coming out of the locker room, the Pioneers hit a jumper, then drilled a three a minute later to get within a pair of points. Tusculum would continue to hang tough, but they were never able to overtake Newberry, though they made things interesting a couple of times.

After hitting a three with five minutes left then nailing a pair of free throws to get to within three, Newberry would finish the game on a 13-9 run, with Ford scoring four points and Brown hitting three in the final 3:45. As a team Newberry would go 10-13 from the free throw line in that stretch to cement their win.

Inside the Box Score:

• Brown’s 25 points is a new season high, and is just one point off his career high, which was set Jan. 18, 2020, against Carson-Newman.

• Marcus Ford scored 17 points for Newberry, while pulling three rebounds and dishing out three assists while going 60% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. He is now averaging 13 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

• The win snaps what had been a four-game win streak in the series for Tusculum, and is the first Newberry win against the Pioneers since Feb. 24, 2018, when they won a 91-81 decision.