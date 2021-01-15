NA basketball sweeps Wardlaw

January 15, 2021 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Staff Report
Newberry Academy celebrated three seniors at its basketball games on Friday. Pictured are the three seniors on the basketball teams: Tony McLean, London Huggins and Payton Gardner. Courtesy of Cassie Waites

Newberry Academy celebrated three seniors at its basketball games on Friday. Pictured are the three seniors on the basketball teams: Tony McLean, London Huggins and Payton Gardner.

Courtesy of Cassie Waites

<p>Payton Gardner in action Friday versus Wardlaw.</p> <p>Courtesy of Cassie Waites</p>

Payton Gardner in action Friday versus Wardlaw.

Courtesy of Cassie Waites

<p>Daja Taylor drives down the court versus Wardlaw Friday.</p> <p>Courtesy of Cassie Waites</p>

Daja Taylor drives down the court versus Wardlaw Friday.

Courtesy of Cassie Waites

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy basketball teams swept Wardlaw Friday night in Newberry — the Eagle girls staying unbeaten and the Eagle boys capturing a key region win.

In the opener, Daja Taylor scored 32 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead the Academy girls to the 51-35 victory. Madison Rivers added 9, Kailey Cheeks 6 and Caroline Senn 4. The Academy girls are now 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.

In the boys game, Wardlaw opened a 13-0 lead before the Eagles rallied with a 20-0 run in the second quarter to take a 30-25 halftime lead. The Eagles pulled away in the second half to win 69-43. Tony McLean scored 26 points, Payton Gardner 23, Ryan Brown 13, Evan Graves 5 and William Buford 2. The Academy boys are now 9-3 over and 2-1 in the region.

Newberry Academy honored its three senior basketball players between games: London Huggins, Gardner and McClean.