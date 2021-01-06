ETSU pulls away from Wolves in second half

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Newberry fell to East Tennessee State 69-55 Thursday afternoon in exhibition action.

After neither team could find the basket for the first two minutes of the game, Kaia Upton’s layup would give the Buccaneers the lead. The Wolves would answer on their next possession as Kelsey Brett would drain a three-point basket on an assist by Payton Cronen to provide Newberry with the lead. After a jumper by Carly Hooks gave ETSU the lead back, Brett would again hit a three-pointer to ignite a 7-0 run to give Newberry a 10-5 lead. The Buccaneers would battle back and tie the score at ten, but a three-point basket by Keli Romas with six seconds left in the period would give the Wolves the 13-10 lead.

East Tennessee State would come out and hit back-to-back three-point baskets to make the score 16-13. Trailing 19-16, Ke’Shaun White would hit a jump shot in the pain to make it a one-point game with 7:49 remaining in the half. The Buccaneers would continue to hold off Newberry for most of the second quarter, leading by as many as eight. However, Courtney Virgo and Payton Cronen would hit three-point shots to make it a two-point game with 30 seconds left. Ashawn Brown would knock down a layup with nine seconds left in the half to make it a 32-28 contest at intermission.

East Tennessee State would begin the second half on an 8-0 run to increase their lead to twelve. Erica Wiseley’s layup midway through the quarter would cut the deficit to nine, but ETSU would pull away and take a 54-40 lead into the final period and take the 69-55 victory.

Inside the Box Score:

• Kelsey Brett led Newberry with 14 points, including four three-point baskets.

• Payton Cronen added 12 points and was 3-4 from behind the three-point line, and had a game-high five assists.

• Ericka Wiseley had a team-high six rebounds and led all players with three blocks.