HARTSVILLE — The Wolves scored a season-high 90 points, and freshman Payton Cronen scored a career-high 32 points, but it would not be enough as Newberry fell to Coker 94-90 Monday evening in conference action.

Cronen would hit her first of a school-record ten three-point baskets at the 9:21 mark in the first quarter to give Newberry a 3-2 lead. After the Cobras tied the game at three, Cronen would drain another three-pointer to make it 6-3. The teams would battle back and forth throughout the period, with Coker taking a 27-25 lead into the second quarter.

Coker would increase their lead to six two and a half minutes into the period, but a three-pointer by Courtney Virgo would cut the lead in half. Less than a minute later, Cronen would hit another shot from behind the arc to make the score 32-31. The next time down the court, Mylaysia Gates would hit a layup to give Newberry the lead again. With the score tied at 41 with 1:39 left in the half, Cronen would again drain a three-point basket to give the Wolves the lead 44-41 at the half.

The two teams would continue to battle back and forth in the second half, with neither team getting a run to pull away. Newberry would lead by six with 2:43 left in the period, but the Cobras would get two-straight three-pointers to tie the game. Newberry would hold a slim 68-65 lead going into the final ten minutes.

The two teams battled throughout the first five minutes of the quarter, with neither team leading by more than three points. Trailing by one point with three minutes remaining, Keli Romas would convert a three-point play to give Newberry the 84-82 lead. The Cobras would hit a three-pointer the next possession to regain the lead that they would not relinquish.

Inside the Box Score:

• Payton Cronen broke the school record with three-point baskets made in a game with 18, while shooting 11-22 from the floor to lead the Wolves with 32 points; she also had a team-high eight rebounds.

• Courtney Virgo added 18 points on 6-14 shooting, while Gates scored a season-high 15 points.

• Keli Romas had game-highs in assists with eight and steals with four.