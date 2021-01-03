NEWBERRY — Daniel Ownbey, assistant wrestling coach, has been named head coach at Wheeling University, the school announced last week.

Ownbey spent the last year and a half on staff at Newberry and before that he had coaching stints at Greensboro College, UNC-Pembroke, and Ferrum College. Last season he helped continue the development of 2020 Super Region II Wrestler of the Year Isaiah Royal, who went undefeated in Division II action. The Wolves had five wrestlers that placed at the NCAA Super Region II Tournament last season and four who qualified for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

Ownbey was a four-time All-American and two-time National Champion at the 141-pound weight class at UNC-Pembroke.

“Daniel is the fourth assistant to move on and take a head coaching position in my time at Newberry,” Head Coach Cy Wainwright said. It’s a testament to the culture and preparing not only our kids but also coaches for greater things in life. I’m excited for him to continue his journey in coaching. He will do great things.”