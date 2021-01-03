FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Wuerffel Trophy announced recently its three finalists for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. The award has honored over 1,300 nominees since its inception in 2005.

“Each year, it’s such a challenging task to narrow our group of semifinalists down to three, and this year was no exception,” said Danny Wuerffel. “However, these young men have really done some amazing things serving others in their hometowns, their college communities, and around the world. We are excited to announce them as our 2020 finalists.”

The 2020 Wuerffel Trophy finalists are listed alphabetically by university:

— Shai Werts, Georgia Southern University, senior, quarterback.

— Teton Saltes, University of New Mexico, senior, offensive line.

— Sam Ehlinger, University of Texas, senior, quarterback.

Werts is a product of Newberry High School.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a national selection committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches, and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients. Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy were made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and closed on November 2.

Semifinalists were named on December 8. The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made on The Home Depot College Football Awards on January 7, 2021, airing from 7:00-8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. The formal presentation of the Wuerffel Trophy, normally made at the Annual All Sports Association’s Award Banquet in Fort Walton Beach each February, will be made at a time and place to be determined due to the conditions created by COVID-19.

Past recipients of the award are: Rudy Niswanger – LSU – 2005; Joel Penton – Ohio State – 2006; Paul Smith – Tulsa – 2007; Tim Tebow – Florida – 2008; Tim Hiller – Western Michigan – 2009; Sam Acho – Texas – 2010; Barrett Jones – Alabama – 2011; Matt Barkley – USC – 2012; Gabe Ikard – Oklahoma – 2013; Deterrian Shackelford – Ole Miss – 2014; Ty Darlington – Oklahoma – 2015; Trevor Knight – Texas A&M – 2016; Courtney Love – Kentucky; 2017; Drue Tranquill – Notre Dame; 2018; Jon Wassink – Western Michigan – 2019.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented by Chick-fil-A and is also supported by its corporate partners Dart Container Corporation/Solo Cup and Herff Jones. The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935. Visit www.ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.