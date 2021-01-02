NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s basketball coach Joanna Tincher announced the recent signing of two more high school players for the Wolves 2021 recruiting class.

April Rummery Lamb is from Darwin, Northern Territory Australia, where she attends Essington School Darwin. Last season she finished with the highest field goal percentage on her team and was one of the top five best defenders. April received the Truest Shooter award and led her team in blocks. She has also been voted school captain for 2020.

“We are super excited to welcome April into the Newberry Program,” Tincher said. “She is a highly skilled post player that has worked extremely hard over the past several months to expand her game. She is someone who we think will blossom with our player development and whose best basketball is in front of her. We’ve loved getting to know her and her family throughout the recruiting process and cannot wait to get her on campus in the fall.”

Ella Pearson is from Sudbury, Great Britain, and attends Ipswich Basketball Academy. She was a two-time member of the U15 England National team in 2015 and 2016 and a member of the U16 National team in 2018. Ella was also selected to the U18 National team this past year, but could not play due to COVID-19. She was a part of National Cup-winning teams in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. She was named MVP of her Club team in 2016, received the Coach’s Award in 2017 and 2019, and received the Most Improved Player in 2018.

“Ella is an English kid who was recommended to us by former player and conference champ Coco Leung,” said Tincher. “It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with her game and personality. Ella can really shoot the basketball, something we really value. She comes from a great family, has an incredible work ethic, and cares strongly about her academics. She is going to be a great addition to our program and family.”

They join Errika Reid, Taylor Spires and Tyla Paraha.