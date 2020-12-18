NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy girls basketball team defeated Cambridge Academy, Providence Athletic and Greenwood Christian last week to improve to 8-0 on the season.

On Dec. 8, the Eagles defeated Cambridge 60-36 in their first region game of the season with Daja Taylor scoring 25, Kailey Cheeks 19, Caroline Senn 5, Allison Joyner 2, Madison Rivers 7 and Jayla Williams 2.

Wednesday, the Academy girls topped Providence Athletic 64-35 in Columbia. Taylor scored 32, Cheeks 10, Cassie Gilliam 2, London Huggins 6, Joyner 2, Baylee Kinard 2, Madison Rivers 6 and Williams 4.

In Friday’s win over Greenwood Christian, Cheeks scored her 1,000th career point and was presented the game ball. The Eagles won 60-39 and were led in by Taylor with 34 and Rivers with 13.

The Newberry Academy boys also won three games last week, capturing wins over Cambridge, Whitmire and Greenwood Christian.

Payton Gardner scored 26, Ryan Brown 15 and Tony McLean 11 to lead the Eagles to a 74-39 win over Cambridge in Greenwood.

The Eagles topped Whitmire 56-43 Wednesday. Scoring for the Academy were Gardner 30, McLean 20, Evan Graves 2, Ben Lindsay 2, Austin Gardner 1 and James Graham 1. Scoring for the Wolverines were Peyton Crumpton 13, Eric Booker 12, Casey Stevens 6, Nate Stanley 6, Gavin Waltenbaugh 2 and Travis Griffin 4.

The Academy boys improved to 7-1 Friday with a 70-50 win over Greenwood Christian. Gardner scored 24, McLean 16, Brown 14, Graves 5, Lindsay 2, Jackson Wilbanks 4 and William Buford 5. We’re off to a good start this season and are playing as a team. We’re scoring more points than we did last year. Our two seniors, Payton and Tony, are leading us and setting the tone for our games. We’re playing an eight-man rotation, which seems to help us. Tony McLean scored his 1,000th career point this year, and we’re really proud of him,” said Coach Scott Gardner, boys coach.

Both Eagles teams will play in the Senn Freight Lines Holiday Hoopfest this weekend with the boys playing two games at Newberry Academy and the girls playing two games at Laurens Academy.