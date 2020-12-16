Western Carolina pulls away from Newberry

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Leading Newberry by just four points early in the second quarter, Western Carolina would use a late run to break open the game and take a 63-44 victory over the Wolves Wednesday afternoon.

The Catamounts would hit four straight baskets to start the game and take an 8-0 lead. Alexis Miller would hit a jumper at the 5:33 mark to get the Wolves on the board, but Western Carolina would score four more points to make it a 10 point game and cause Newberry to take a timeout. The timeout would swing the momentum as the Wolves would finish the quarter on an 8-4 run to make it a six-point game.

Trailing 20-10 in the second quarter, Payton Cronen would drain a three-pointer on an assist from Keli Romas to make the score 20-13. The Catamounts would respond with a three-point basket on their next trip down the court to make it a 10 point lead. Courtney Virgo would then hit two straight three-point baskets to make it a four-point game. Western Carolina would go on an 18-2 run over the final seven minutes of the period to take a 41-21 lead into the half.

The deficit would be too much for the Wolves to overcome as Western Carolina would take the victory.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

• Courtney Virgo hit five three-point baskets to score a game-high 15 points and led all players with nine rebounds.

• Ericka Wiseley added 10 points and had a game-high four blocks.

• Keli Romas led Newberry with four assists.