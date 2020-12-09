Newberry Academy basketball updates

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Academy varsity boy’s and girl’s basketball teams recently had good weeks with each winning two games.

The Academy boys defeated Whitmire Wednesday, 53-45, at Whitmire. Tony McLean scored 24 and Payton Gardner 17 to lead the Eagles. Ryan Browd added 8 points and Evan Graves 4.

Scoring for the Wolverines were Peyton Crumpton 12, Casey Stevens 4, Eric Booker 6, Nate Stanley 9 , Trey Brewer 2, Gavin Waltenbaugh 6 and Travis Griffin 6.

Traveling to Greenville Friday, the Academy boys defeated Easley Homeschool Friday 61-60. McLean hit the game-clinching free throw for the Eagles to wrap up the win. Gardner scored 28 points and McClean 27 to lead the Eagles.

The Newberry Academy girls defeated Gray Collegiate, 47-37, last Tuesday. Daja Taylor scored 23, London Huggins 7, Madison Rivers 9, Caroline Senn 6 and Kailey Cheeks 2. Cheeks also had 12 rebounds.

Friday, the Eagle girls defeated Easley Homeschool 56-33 to move to 5-0 on the season. Cheeks scored 19, Taylor 17, Huggins 3, Allison Joyner 4, Rivers 9 and Senn 4