NEWBERRY — South Atlantic Conference leading Tusculum University used a strong first quarter to take a 72-50 victory over Newberry Saturday afternoon in Eleazer Arena.

The Pioneers would shoot 47.1 percent in the first quarter and hold the Wolves to 27.3 percent to take a 22-8 lead. The Would would be Trailing 40-22 at the start of the third quarter. The Newberry defense would come out strong and hold Tusculum to just 29.4 percent shooting from the field in the period. However, it would not be enough as Tusculum would pull away for the win.

Inside the Box Score:

• Julie Kinard and Mylaysia Gates both came off the bench to lead the Wolves in scoring with nine points.

• Mackenzie Miller had a team-high six rebounds.

• Keli Romas and Courtney Virgo each had two assists.

• Newberry outrebounded Tusculum 41-37.