Wolves cruise by Limestone 65-52 in home opener

NEWBERRY — Newberry raced out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Limestone University 65-52 Saturday afternoon in the Wolves home opener.

Newberry would get on the board first with a jumper by Ericka Wiseley. After a turnover by the Saints, Ke’Shaun White would make a layup on an assist from Wiseley. The Wolves would get two free throws from Keli Romas and Wiseley and a three-pointer from Courtney Virgo to cap an 11-0 run to start the game. Limestone would back-to-back baskets by Lynadia Whitting to make it an 11-4 fun. The Wolves would end the quarter by outscoring the Saints 10-1.

Newberry would continue to build on their lead in the second quarter, with a pair of free throws from Wisely to make it 23-5. The Saints would get a three-point basket from Reagan McCray to stop the Wolves’ run. Limestone would cut the deficit to 15; however, Newberry would respond and take a 34-16 lead into the break.

Newberry would extend their lead to 20 points midway through the third quarter, but Limestone would claw their way back and make it a 45-34 game going into the final quarter.

A jumper from Aaliyah Foxx-Rome would make the score 45-36. That would be as close as the Saints would get. Payton Cronen would drain a three-pointer to end the Limestone run and swing the momentum the Wolves way. Virgo’s jumper at the 6:05 mark would cap a 10-2 run from Newberry and make the score 58-38. The Wolves would then cruise to the victory.

Inside the Box Score

• Payton Cronen had a career day, leading all scorers with 18 points on 6-9 shooting and 4-7 from behind the three-point line.

• For the second time in three games this season, sophomore Courtney Virgo had a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds.

• Keli Romas and Ericka Wiseley each added eight points.