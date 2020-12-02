ANDERSON — Anderson outscored Newberry 26-17 in the fourth quarter to take a 65-57 come from behind victory Tuesday night.

Both teams would battle throughout the beginning of the first quarter, with neither team leading by more than two points through the first two minutes. Leading 6-4, Newberry would go on a 9-2 run to increase their lead to nine. The Trojans would make a run of their own to cut the lead to three, but layups from Alexis Miller and Ke’Shaun White would make it a 19-12 game. A three-pointer from Payton Cronen would finish the scoring in the first quarter and give Newberry a 22-13 lead.

Anderson would get the first basket of the second quarter on a jump shot from Samantha Michel, but Kelsey Brett would make back-to-back shots to make it a 26-15 game. Courtney Virgo would then drain a three-pointer to increase the Newberry lead to 14. Anderson would slowly chip away at the deficit, trailing the Wolves 34-27 at the half.

The Wolves would continue to lead the Trojans in the third quarter after baskets by Keli Romas and Brett made it a nine-point game. Anderson would finish the quarter on a 10-2 run to cut the Newberry lead to 40-39.

Brett would score the first four points of the quarter to give the Wolves some breathing room with a 44-39 lead. The Trojans score ten straight points to take a 53-47 lead with three minutes remaining. A three-point basket by Brett would end the run and put the Wolves within three points. After a basket by Anderson, Cronen would hit a three-pointer to make it 55-53. That would be as close as the Wolves would get as Anderson pulled away in the final two minutes to take the victory.

Inside the Box Score

• Kelsey Brett led the Wolves with 18 points and also had six rebounds.

• In just her second career game, Payton Cronen 11 points and was 3-6 from behind the three-point line.

• Courtney Virgo added seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.