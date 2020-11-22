Newberry ranked eighth in The Open Mat Preseason National Poll

CULVER CITY, Calif. — The Open Mat released its preseason NCAA Division II national rankings last week, and the Wolves are ranked eighth by the organization. Newberry also had three individuals ranked in their weight class.

Isiah Royal is ranked number two in the 141 lbs weight class. Royal finished last year 23-2, with his only two losses coming to Division I opponents. He would go undefeated in Division II action and sweep through his weight class at the NCAA Super Region Two tournament to advance to the National Tournament. His outstanding performance would earn RoyalSuper Region Wrestler of the Year and his second straight All-American.

ZeBrandon Gant comes into the season ranked third in the 184 lbs weight class. Grant finished last season with a 27-5 record. Like Royal, he also swept his way through the NCAA Super Region Two tournament to qualify for the National Tournament and was named All-American.

Caleb Spears enters 2020-21 ranked eighth in the 174 weight class. Spears finished last year 20-8 overall and was a second team All-Conference selection.

The Wolves will open their season January 10th at Mount Olive.