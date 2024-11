PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School’s Cameron Wicker placed ninth overall at the AAA State Championship last week with a time of 19:40.

“Wicker’s excellent performance earns her All-State recognition. Congratulations to Cameron for an outstanding season,” said Head Coach Renee Joiner.

Wicker qualified for the championship after placing third at the SCHSL (S.C. High School League) state qualifier with a time of 19:47.