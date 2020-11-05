GAINESVILLE, Ga. – The Newberry mens golf team shot a 287 in the final round of the University of North Georgia Fall Invitational to finish in seventh place.

Frederic Ruess shot a four-under 68 to jump 19 spots and finish tied for 17th with a score of 213.

Adrian Villiger shot even par for the round to finish one shot behind Ruess for the tournament and finished tied for 22nd. Alex Pillar finished with a three-round score of 218, while Corey Chrzanowski and Tom Bueschges finished at 223 and 224, respectively.