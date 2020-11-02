Newberry wrestling 2020 recruiting class ranked in the Top 15

NEWBERRY — For the fifth straight year the Newberry College wrestling team has a top 15 Non-Division I recruiting class. The Wolves’ 2020 class came in at number 13 in the Wrestling USA Magazine’s ranking released this month. The ranking includes Division II, III, NAIA, NCJAA.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered recruiting, the coaching staff brought in 14 student-athletes and was the seventh-ranked team in Division II. This group included three transfers the transfers that the magazine recognizes has the potential to have an immediate impact.

“To be in the Top 15 Non-D1 recruiting class for the fifth year in a row shows the amount of support that the school puts in wrestling,” said Head Coach Cy Wainwright. “In addition, We have one of the best coaching staffs in the country who work tirelessly to keep us competitive. It’s an exciting time to be at Newberry.”

The Wolves will kick off their season on January 10 as they travel to Mount Olive to take on the Trojans at 3:00 p.m. Their home opener will be on Jan. 14 as they host King University at 7:00 p.m. in Eleazer Arena.