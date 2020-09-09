The Eagles are now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy volleyball team defeated Newberry High, Wardlaw and Richard Winn in the busiest week of the season, winning each match by a 3-0 score.

On August 31, the Eagles defeated Newberry High 25-17, 25-17, 25-13. Traveling to Edgefield on Sept. 1, the Academy captured a region win over Wardlaw 25-22, 25-20, 26-24. In the third set with Wardlaw, the Eagles were down 17-23 and 19-24 before rallying to 26-24 to win the set and close out the match.

At home on Sept. 3, Newberry Academy defeated Richard Winn 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.

The Eagles are now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.

“We set a goal this week to come out and put ourselves in a high-standing in the region,” said Coach Travis Gilliam. “We knew if we could do that, we would be in a good position. The girls took the challenge, and it took off from there. We have an experienced team, and that takes us a long way.”