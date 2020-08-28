NEWBERRY — In a typical year, Newberry College fall student-athletes would have already moved in and would be preparing for their season. However, 2020 has been far from a typical year, due to COVID-19.

On March 12, the South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council decided to cancel all spring athletics competition and practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to the country’s surging virus numbers. Early in the summer, it looked as if the numbers were trending down, and sports would be back in full swing starting in the fall. Unfortunately, the optimism was short-lived as the country saw another surge in COVID-19 cases. As the numbers grew, college administrators and coaches still held out hope that there would be a fall sports season.

Although some conferences already postponed fall sports until the spring, the SAC pushed back the start of fall competition until September 26. However, on August 5, the NCAA released specific requirements for each division, schools, and conferences to follow if they were to compete in the fall. Shortly after that release, the Division II Presidents Council announced that the seven fall sports championships had been canceled. This event was a massive blow to the remaining Division II conferences and schools that still planned on playing. Two days later, the SAC’s Presidents Council announced they had voted to move all fall competitions to the spring and end any hope for fall competition.

On August 1, Jimmy Stephens was named the new head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs. He hit the ground running, working with his coaching staff to prepare for the fast-approaching cross country season. Unfortunately, less than a week later, their planning got thrown off due to the conference announcement.

“It is challenging and disappointing not to be able to evaluate the team this fall in competition,” said Stephens. “We have a good group of student-athletes, and we will use this time to focus on training and academics. Being new to Newberry, it is amazing to see how everyone has pulled together and focused on the safety of everyone on campus. The leadership of this college and athletic department have stepped up to the call. Part of the reason I pursued this job is that I could tell this was not just another campus; it is a family. We will persevere and fight together.”

Entering his third season at Newberry, Ross Kessler, volleyball coach, was looking to build off winning two out of their final three conference matches last fall. He and his staff have brought in a large recruiting class that includes several transfers that could make an immediate impact. After the initial disappointment of the season being moved, Kessler and his team decided to look at the positives.

“It’s devastating, you can try to dress it up and take the edge off all you want, but the reality is these athletes had their choice taken away from them, and it’s been a punch to the gut,” said Kessler. “That being said, it’s our duty as a team to look forward and to find the positives we can take out of this situation. We knew this season was going to be challenging, and we knew there were going to be a lot of factors outside of our control. We spent the summer talking about it and preparing for it. So, despite the gut check, we feel as though we’re in a good place to handle this mentally, emotionally, and physically. The mantra we came up with over the summer was Relax. React. Recommit. Now is our chance to put it into practice. We have some opportunities our athletes are ready to take advantage of. The extra lead time before competition allows us training opportunities we don’t usually have. Our young ones can get brought up to speed and get comfortable in the college game before being asked to compete. The weekends off afford them extra time to bond outside of volleyball and focus on their studies to get the academic year off on the right foot. No matter what gets thrown at us, this team is committed to putting in the work and preparing for the day we can all be together on the court again.”

Like the volleyball team, the men’s soccer team and Head Coach Bryce Cooper quickly moved on from the devastating news and started looking towards the spring as a positive.

“The recent news of fall sports being postponed until the spring was tough to hear on many levels,” Cooper said. “My heart went out to our players and the emotions they are dealing with in these challenging and unprecedented times. That being said, I have never been more proud of them and the resolve and positivity they have shown throughout the constant news of change and uncertainty. Our coaches and players have taken this latest news as an opportunity and not a crisis. We are determined to be more prepared than ever before when the season kicks off this spring.”

The team was poised to compete for the program’s first-ever conference championship after a breakout 2019 season that saw the Wolves finish with nine wins, including a 3-2 victory over #12 Wingate University in early October. Newberry returns nine starters from that team, including 95 percent of their scoring output, and is bringing in one of the largest recruiting classes in program history. The team is also deeper and more senior-laden than at any time in Cooper’s tenure at Newberry, so there is plenty of excitement in the men’s soccer program as they prepare for a 2021 kickoff.

The women’s soccer team finished last fall winning four out of their final five regular-season games. The Wolves return three of their top four scorers from last year, as well as both goalkeepers. Head Coach Deedee Alexander and her staff also worked to bring in a strong recruiting class to fill some holes and provide some quality depth.

“While I was devastated by the SAC’s decision to push fall sports to the spring, I understand and support the choice,” Alexander said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials is the first priority and made the decision the right choice. I am thankful that the conference decided to push fall sports to the spring rather than cancel completely, as everyone involved understands how important athletics is to these student-athletes. We are taking this time to make sure we can safely bring students back to campus and slowly return to athletics, and I believe that our campus and Newberry community can come together and get past this pandemic. We are excited about the possibility of playing in the spring as it is something most of the team has not done since high school and for some have never done.”

Coach Hannah Dave’s field hockey team was prepping to build on a record-setting 2019 season that saw the team shatter the school record for wins with 13. The Wolves earned the second seed in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Championship and had a school-record six All-Conference selections. Newberry defeated 10th ranked Indiana University of Pennsylvania and beat Limestone and Lindenwood for the first time in school history to help Dave earn National Coach of the Year honors by Synapse Field Hockey.

“Although we were hoping for our fall season, we are grateful for the opportunity to play this spring,” said Dave. “We have a very big incoming class, so we now have an opportunity to spend this fall coming together as one unit and preparing for competition.”

Head Coach Todd Knight’s football team was looking forward to continuing the momentum from winning four of their final six games in 2019. On offense, the Wolves return three out of their top four running backs, their top two quarterbacks, and their top three receivers. On defense, they return two of their top three leading tacklers and their leaders in sacks and interceptions. The coaching staff has also put together a strong recruiting class to help fill in some key voids.

Despite having their season pushed to the spring, Knight is looking at this as a glass-half-full situation.

“I have been coaching college football for 30-something years, and I have never seen anything like this,” Knight said. “It is exciting times, just think how cool it will be to come to a football game in the spring and then go across campus and watch a baseball game. What an amazing opportunity a sports fan of Newberry College will have in the spring.”