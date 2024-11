NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy won its first volleyball match of the season, defeating Greenwood Christian three sets to one last Tuesday afternoon at the Newberry Academy gym.

Scores were 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 25-15.

The Eagles have an experienced team, returning multiple starters off last year’s team that won the region regular season and some newcomers, all of whom will contribute this season.

The Academy hosted Anderson Christian yesterday and will travel to Greenwood Christian Aug. 27.