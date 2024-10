Norman, Okla. — The Newberry College men’s golf team was just one of 15 NCAA Divison II teams to receive Presidents Special Recognition Honors by the Golf Coaches Association of America for having a team GPA of over 3.5 for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Wolves joined fellow South Atlantic Conference member Lincoln Memorial as the only two schools from the Southeast Region to receive the honor. The team finished the year with a 3.81 GPA.