The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2019-20 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award winners Thursday morning.

For their outstanding performance in the classroom, Newberry College was named a recipient of the award. The Wolves finished the school year with an exceptional 3.49 GPA, and recently had four student-athletes named to the NABC Honor Court. The program also placed ten student-athletes on the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.