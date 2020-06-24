Wolves Announce Three 2020 Signees

Cudd Courtesy of Newberry College Parker Courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY— Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jason Taylor announced the additions of Jason Cudd, Malik Joseph and Darin Parker to the team’s 2020 incoming class.

Jason Cudd

Cudd is 7’1 center from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he averaged 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds as a senior at Socastee High School. After graduation, Cudd played at the University of South Carolina, where he appeared in 23 games as a freshman and was a two-time SEC Honor Roll selection. He then transferred to Olney Central College, where he helped lead the Blue Knights to an overall record of 24-6 and a second-place finish in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with a 13-5 record.

“Jason will make an immediate impact on our program. He has been slowed the last couple of years with a knee injury, but he’s healthy and feeling great,” said Taylor. “We love throwing the ball in the post, and Jason gives a huge target to throw the ball to down there. He also has the skill and decision-making abilities we look for in a big. I’m happy he wanted to come back to South Carolina to finish his playing career and get his degree.”

Ma’Lik Joseph

Ma’Lik is a 6’2 guard from Southside Christian School in Simpsonville; he is originally from Eleuthera, Bahamas. As a senior, Joseph averaged 23.7 points, five assists, and 10.3 rebounds per game to help lead his team to a 17-5 overall record and an 11-4 region record. He was an All-Region and All-County selection as a senior, and he was a member of the Bahamian Junior National Basketball Team. His National Team won bronze and qualified for the 2020 FIBA Tournament of Americas. Joseph averaged 10.4 points and seven rebounds per game during the event.

“Ma’Lik has all the talent needed to be a very good player at our level. He’s had a great career at Southside Christian and comes in providing the size, strength, and abilities we need on the perimeter,” Taylor said. “His dad, Nelson, is one of the all-time greats to play at Anderson. He doesn’t quite have his father’s vertical jumping ability, but all the other skills have been passed down.”

Darin Parker

Parker is a 6’4 forward from Aiken, where he played for Aiken High School. He averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game to help lead the Fighting Green Hornets to a 24-4 overall record. He was a two-time First Team All-Region selection and was named All-Area by the Augusta Chronicle.

“Darin is a Tank, I have enjoyed watching Darin play this season for a very good Aiken team,” said Taylor. “Darin comes in with a huge upside. He has a great attitude, a great work ethic, and has enough talent to keep getting better. I’m glad he has chosen Newberry.”

Taylor had this to say about this group; “These three signees make our program better, they’ve all been extremely well-coached. All three will enhance our program and positively impact our campus and our community during their time at Newberry.”