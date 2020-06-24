NEWBERRY — Despite the Current COVID-19 pandemic and having their players scattered across the world, the Newberry men’s soccer team raised $200 for the Screaming Eagles Special Needs group.

The idea started with Noah Vezzu, who proposed the idea to Head Coach Bryce Cooper and the wheels began turning to make it happen. The team decided to run a 5K to raise funds to help the kids in the group. Each student-athlete would solicit donations from friends and family for running the 5K. Even during this challenging time for most people across the world, the Wolves were able to raise money to help the Screaming Eagles continue their mission.

“I was extremely proud of our players, especially one of our captains, Noah Vezzu, for proposing the idea to help out this tremendous organization, especially during such a difficult time for so many domestically and abroad,” said Cooper. “Our players are constantly looking to serve others and make a positive impact in their local communities and beyond. We have a close connection with the Screaming Eagles and are big supporters of what they do and the difference that they make in so many kids lives. We are thankful we can help in some capacity and look forward to hosting them here next year.”