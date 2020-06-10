NEWBERRY — Newberry Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced that Tony Bixler is being promoted to director of strength, conditioning, and sports performance, effective July 1.

“We are pleased to announce that Tony Bixler has been selected as our new director of strength, conditioning, and athletic performance,” said Patterson. “He has done a terrific job staying in touch with our student-athletes and coaches, since Erik Schwager departed for a new opportunity at Northwestern State. His goals are perfectly aligned with mine – we want to prepare our teams to win championships, and he will help build a championship culture for all of our teams. I want to thank our search committee that worked hard to identify and attract the best person for the job.”

Those serving with Patterson in the search were Casey Petrusic (senior woman administrator), David Rachels (faculty athletic representative), Joanna Tincher (women’s basketball coach), Todd Knight (football coach), and John Lopez (assistant athletic director for sports medicine).

Bixler joined the Newberry Strength and Conditioning staff in February 2019, after working for the Chinese Olympic Committee as the head performance coach for the 2018 World Champion Men’s Rifle team. Before working in China, he served as an assistant football coach at Westwood High School, while also assisting with strength and conditioning.

Bixler interned with the University of South Carolina’s strength and conditioning staff, working primarily with the women’s basketball team during the 2014-15 season. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, as well as a Level One Sports Performance Coach through USA Weightlifting.

“I am extremely excited to lead the Newberry strength and conditioning program. Our student-athletes have tons of potential and a desire to compete for championships annually. I don’t believe in placing limits on our student-athletes,” said Bixler. “If our goal is to win championships, then we will prepare like champions. My aim is to build a culture of excellence that embraces hard work and attention to detail — both in sport and academics. I can’t wait to get back in the weight room.”

Bixler earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina in 2004. In 2017, he earned his Master of Science in Exercise Science from the USC.

Head football Coach Todd Knight had this to say about Bixler; “Tony has a great work ethic, and the kids believe in him. He has already proven himself during this pandemic by keeping our athletes engaged. In my opinion, we got the right man for the job.”