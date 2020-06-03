Whitmire High School Athletic Awards 2019-20

Girls Tennis 2019:
MVP – Barrett Martin
Most Improved – Ashley Felker
Coach’s Award – Raegan Kendrick
Varsity Football 2019:
Wolverine Award – Dawson Davis
True Blue Award – Caleb Bowers
Big Team/little me – Andrew Felker
Varsity Girls Basketball 2019-20:
MVP – Alexus Sanders
Hustle Award – Harleigh McLaren
Coach’s Award – Jordyn Brooks
Wrestling 2019-20:
Most Outstanding Wrestler – Dawson Davis
Most Improved – Chandler Crumley
Wolverine Award – Jesse Thompsom
Varsity Boys Basketball 2019-20:
Wolverine Award – Casey Stevens
Leadership Award – Caleb Bowers
Best Defense – Jaquan Tindell-White
Varsity Cheerleading 2019-20:
Most Outstanding – Aubrey Brock
Wolverine Award – Raegan Kendrick
Amy Clark Memorial/Best All Around – Jordyn Brooks
Varsity Baseball 2020:
Senior Award – Wyatt Crase
Senior Award – Matthew Prather
Varsity Softball 2020:
Senior Award – Jordyn Brooks
Senior Award – Raegan Kendrick
Senior Award – Payton Lancaster
Senior Award – Harleigh McLaren
Volleyball 2019:
MVP – Jordyn Brooks
Wolverine Award – Bonnie Evans
Most Improved – Imani Hopkins
JV Football 2019:
Wolverine Award – Blake Stribble
JV Wrestling 2019-20:
Wolverine Award – Aiden Vicars
JV Boys Basketball 2019-20:
Wolverine Award – Travis Griffin
JV Girls Basketball 2019-20:
Wolverine Award – Nyla Hill
JV Cheerleading 2019-20:
Wolverine Award – Lynzi Wingard
Chris McKee Scholarship 2019-2020:
Wyatt Crase
Varsity Football Region Awards:
All-Region: Andrew Felker, Logan Ricks, Matthew Prather, Jihad Fisher, Dawson Davis, Jaquan Tindell-White
Region Player of the Year: Chandler Crumley
Region Coach of the Year: Charlie Jenkins
Volleyball Region Awards:
All-Region: Jordyn Brooks
Varsity Basketball Region Awards:
All-Region: Raegan Kendrick, Nate Stanley