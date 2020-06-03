Whitmire High School Athletic Awards 2019-20

June 3, 2020 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Courtesy of Whitmire Community School

Girls Tennis 2019:

MVP – Barrett Martin

Most Improved – Ashley Felker

Coach’s Award – Raegan Kendrick

Varsity Football 2019:

Wolverine Award – Dawson Davis

True Blue Award – Caleb Bowers

Big Team/little me – Andrew Felker

Varsity Girls Basketball 2019-20:

MVP – Alexus Sanders

Hustle Award – Harleigh McLaren

Coach’s Award – Jordyn Brooks

Wrestling 2019-20:

Most Outstanding Wrestler – Dawson Davis

Most Improved – Chandler Crumley

Wolverine Award – Jesse Thompsom

Varsity Boys Basketball 2019-20:

Wolverine Award – Casey Stevens

Leadership Award – Caleb Bowers

Best Defense – Jaquan Tindell-White

Varsity Cheerleading 2019-20:

Most Outstanding – Aubrey Brock

Wolverine Award – Raegan Kendrick

Amy Clark Memorial/Best All Around – Jordyn Brooks

Varsity Baseball 2020:

Senior Award – Wyatt Crase

Senior Award – Matthew Prather

Varsity Softball 2020:

Senior Award – Jordyn Brooks

Senior Award – Raegan Kendrick

Senior Award – Payton Lancaster

Senior Award – Harleigh McLaren

Volleyball 2019:

MVP – Jordyn Brooks

Wolverine Award – Bonnie Evans

Most Improved – Imani Hopkins

JV Football 2019:

Wolverine Award – Blake Stribble

JV Wrestling 2019-20:

Wolverine Award – Aiden Vicars

JV Boys Basketball 2019-20:

Wolverine Award – Travis Griffin

JV Girls Basketball 2019-20:

Wolverine Award – Nyla Hill

JV Cheerleading 2019-20:

Wolverine Award – Lynzi Wingard

Chris McKee Scholarship 2019-2020:

Wyatt Crase

Varsity Football Region Awards:

All-Region: Andrew Felker, Logan Ricks, Matthew Prather, Jihad Fisher, Dawson Davis, Jaquan Tindell-White

Region Player of the Year: Chandler Crumley

Region Coach of the Year: Charlie Jenkins

Volleyball Region Awards:

All-Region: Jordyn Brooks

Varsity Basketball Region Awards:

All-Region: Raegan Kendrick, Nate Stanley