MCMS recognizes athletes

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School held their annual Athletics Banquet on Thursday, February 27 (prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic) to recognize the outstanding dedication of its athletes. The following students were award winners:
Girls Basketball
Coach — Joey Long
MVP — Josie Shepherd
Offense — Brayden Brooks
Defense — Braley Brown
Rebel Award — Audrey Fulmer
Most Improved — Kirah Eigner
Highest Academic Average — Josie Shepherd
Boys Basketball
Coach — Jason Gibson
Offense — Conner Cromer
Defense — Jacob Clark
Most Improved — Trey Broome
Rebel Award — Braxton Rodgers
MVP — Conner Cromer
Highest Academic Average — Ryan Crooks
Cheerleading
Coaches — Courtney Hentz and Holly Werts
Best All Around — Margaret Livingston
Most Spirited — Bryn Thurman
Rebel Award — Meredith Koon
Best Jumps — Brennen Banks
Best Stunting — Larken Moore
Best Tumbler — Erin Gootee
Highest Academic Average — Brennen Banks
Volleyball
Coach — Dakota Elzy
MVP — Josie Shepherd
Best Server — Josalyn Gallman
Best Passer — Abby Bass
Rebel Award — Suli Gonzalez Reyes
Most Improved — Karla Ruiz Gonzalez
Highest Academic Average — Ava Grace Long
Football
Coaches — Eric Barber and David Meetze
Defensive Lineman — Jay Bookman
Defensive Back — Braxton Rodgers
Offensive Lineman — Conner Cromer
Offensive Back — Zylan Agnew
Rebel Award — Lane Hobby
MVP — David Rodgers
Highest Academic Average — Ryan Conder and Ryan Crooks.
Wrestling
Coach — Wade Lucas
State Qualifiers — Zylan Agnew, Ethan Templin, and Dalton Woolstenhulme
Rebel Award — Dalton Woolstenhulme and Ethan Templin
Most Improved — David Rodgers and Carter Hendrix
Extra Mile — TC Shepard and Matthew Radford
Highest Academic Average — Ryan Conder.