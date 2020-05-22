MCMS recognizes athletes

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School held their annual Athletics Banquet on Thursday, February 27 (prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic) to recognize the outstanding dedication of its athletes. The following students were award winners:

Girls Basketball

Coach — Joey Long

MVP — Josie Shepherd

Offense — Brayden Brooks

Defense — Braley Brown

Rebel Award — Audrey Fulmer

Most Improved — Kirah Eigner

Highest Academic Average — Josie Shepherd

Boys Basketball

Coach — Jason Gibson

Offense — Conner Cromer

Defense — Jacob Clark

Most Improved — Trey Broome

Rebel Award — Braxton Rodgers

MVP — Conner Cromer

Highest Academic Average — Ryan Crooks

Cheerleading

Coaches — Courtney Hentz and Holly Werts

Best All Around — Margaret Livingston

Most Spirited — Bryn Thurman

Rebel Award — Meredith Koon

Best Jumps — Brennen Banks

Best Stunting — Larken Moore

Best Tumbler — Erin Gootee

Highest Academic Average — Brennen Banks

Volleyball

Coach — Dakota Elzy

MVP — Josie Shepherd

Best Server — Josalyn Gallman

Best Passer — Abby Bass

Rebel Award — Suli Gonzalez Reyes

Most Improved — Karla Ruiz Gonzalez

Highest Academic Average — Ava Grace Long

Football

Coaches — Eric Barber and David Meetze

Defensive Lineman — Jay Bookman

Defensive Back — Braxton Rodgers

Offensive Lineman — Conner Cromer

Offensive Back — Zylan Agnew

Rebel Award — Lane Hobby

MVP — David Rodgers

Highest Academic Average — Ryan Conder and Ryan Crooks.

Wrestling

Coach — Wade Lucas

State Qualifiers — Zylan Agnew, Ethan Templin, and Dalton Woolstenhulme

Rebel Award — Dalton Woolstenhulme and Ethan Templin

Most Improved — David Rodgers and Carter Hendrix

Extra Mile — TC Shepard and Matthew Radford

Highest Academic Average — Ryan Conder.