Chrzanowski and Garces named Honorable Mention All-Conference

Courtesy of Newberry College Newberry men’s golfers Corey Chrzanowski and Felipe Garces were named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference team. -

ROCK HILL — Newberry men’s golfers Corey Chrzanowski and Felipe Garces were named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference team.

Chrzanowski finished the season with a stroke average of 72.33 in twelve rounds of play. His best finish was fourth in 2019 State Farm Intercollegiate in October. Chrzanowski had three top 20 finishes, one top ten, and one top-five finish.

Garces finished the season with a 72.88 stroke average in 17 rounds of play. His best finish was when he finished tied with Chrzanowski for fourth place at the State Farm Intercollegiate. Garces had one two top 20 finishes, one top-ten, and one top-five finish.

Newberry men’s golfers Corey Chrzanowski and Felipe Garces were named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference team. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_2020_04_28158808372889710_22_08_897_Graphic.png.jpg Newberry men’s golfers Corey Chrzanowski and Felipe Garces were named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference team. Courtesy of Newberry College