Manheim, Pa. — Isaiah Royal was named the Super Region Two Wrestler of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

This honor comes a week after Royal was named an All-American by the NWCA for the second straight year. Royal finished the year 23-2, with his only two losses coming to Division I opponents. He would go undefeated in Division II action and would sweep through his weight class at the NCAA Super Region 2 tournament to advance to the National Tournament.

Royal is now in the running for the organization’s National Wrestler of the Year award.

