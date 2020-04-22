IRVING, Texas – Five Newberry football players were selected to the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society.

The Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA and completed their playing eligibility in 2019. The athletes also must have been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.

Inside linebacker Marcus Chestnut, offensive lineman Tyler Lindsay, kicker Shea Rodgers, defensive lineman Drew Sprouse and defensive lineman Carlile Timmons joined 11 other SAC football players in the Honor Society.

Five Newberry football players were selected to the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society. Pictured: Marcus Chestnut, Tyler Lindsay, Shea Rodgers, Drew Sprouse and Carlile Timmons. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Football.jpg Five Newberry football players were selected to the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society. Pictured: Marcus Chestnut, Tyler Lindsay, Shea Rodgers, Drew Sprouse and Carlile Timmons. Courtesy of Newberry College