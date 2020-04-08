Wolves recognized for 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Team Award

Courtesy of Newberry College This is the fourth consecutive year that the Wolves have earned this academic honor, having won following both the 2018, 2017 and 2016 seasons. -

GILBERT, ARIZ. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) has announced that Newberry field hockey is one of 30 programs that earned the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Team Award.

The Division II National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 school year. Newberry was among 30 Division II programs honored. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Wolves have earned this academic honor, having won following both the 2018, 2017 and 2016 seasons. Newberry is joined by four South Atlantic Conference Carolinas teams to earn the academic distinction, with Belmont Abbey, Converse, Limestone and Queens also making the list.

The Wolves field hockey team also had 19 student-athletes named to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad. There were 423 student-athletes from 33 division II institutions earned recognition on the list.

The Division II National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Pace University led all institutions with the most National Academic Squad selections, placing 20 student-athletes on the list. Six schools tied for second-most — East Stroudsburg University, Kutztown University, Limestone College, Newberry College, Slippery Rock University and West Chester University each had 19 student-athletes recognized.

The Wolves remain eager as a few recognition lists are yet to be released by the NFHCA. Two Division II academic awards remain to be announced — the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Scholars of Distinction will be announced on March 24 and the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Scholar-Athlete will be released on April 1. The Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Academic Team Award was announced on March 4.

Newberry College:

• Olivia Adams

• Charlotte Bragard

• Rachel Crowder

• Carly Ellis

• Chantel Gauthier

• Alice Jackson

• Farai Kawonde

• Brady Keeler*

• Grace Lee

• Mariah Lee*

• Justine Lyons

• Kristyna Oyola*

• Michaella Pirozzi

• Erin Robbins

• Haley Smith*

• Kyla Smith

• Amanda Sponaugle

• Elise Utne*

• Denelle Williams

