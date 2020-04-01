ROCK HILL — Newberry forward Angelo Sales Jr. was named to the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball All-Conference Team, the conference announced. Sales was named to the second team.

The senior averaged a team-leading 14.6 points per game and led the conference with 8.7 boards per contest. He shot 49 percent from the field, 36 percent from three point range, and 70 percent from the free throw line while averaging 31 minutes per game.

In his two years at Newberry, Sales has accumulated 872 points and 468 rebounds and has been named all-conference both seasons.

Luke Gibson was also honored as the conference statistical champion in three point percentage, as he knocked down 45.9 percent of his attempts on the season, by far a career-high.

Courtesy of Newberry College