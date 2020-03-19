Kelsey McDermott and Keli Romas earn All-Conference status

Courtesy of Newberry College The honor is the first ever conference award for both Kelsey McDermott and Keli Romas. -

ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its annual women’s basketball awards on Thursday, March 5. The Newberry Wolves womens basketball team had both Kelsey McDermott and Keli Romas make All-Conference Second Team.

This is McDermott’s first ever conference award of her career. She was tabbed as a preseason All-Conference second team recipient before the start of the 2019-20 season. The senior from Mackay, Queensland produced well in her final season in a scarlet and gray uniform. She averaged career-highs in points, field goal percentage, and three point field goal percentage while starting all 28 games this year. McDermott also set a new career-high in steals with 38, which led the team. Twice during season she scored her career-high 23 points in a game, including the game winning shot against Benedict.

This was also Romas’ first career conference accolade. The junior transfer from Melbourne, Australia had great first season with the Wolves. She led the team in multiple categories including points, assists, and minutes, while starting all 28 games. Romas was second on the team in made field goals, steals and blocks. Her 84.3 percent from the charity stripe was fourth best in the conference. Her 33.7 minutes per game was the fifth highest average in the South Atlantic Conference. Romas was the only player on the team to score 30 points this season, in the triple overtime game with Limestone.

The honor is the first ever conference award for both Kelsey McDermott and Keli Romas. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_RomasMcDermottNC.jpg The honor is the first ever conference award for both Kelsey McDermott and Keli Romas. Courtesy of Newberry College