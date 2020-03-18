Home Sports Rebels B Team defeats Whitmire, South Aiken Sports Rebels B Team defeats Whitmire, South Aiken March 18, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School baseball B Team defeated Whitmire by a score of 12-5. Earlier in the week, the Rebels swept South Aiken in a double header by scores of 4-0 and 7-5. Staff Report View Comments Newberry broken clouds enter location 71.3 ° F 72.1 ° 70.2 ° 93 % 1.6mph 75 % Wed 86 ° Thu 79 ° Fri 79 ° Sat 82 ° Sun 82 °